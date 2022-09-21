RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know the history of Ghana?

Berlinda Entsie

The Interior Ministry has declared today, a public holiday in Ghana. Take this quiz and let's find out how well you know the history of the country.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah on March 6
Until the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019, 21st September was known as what holiday in Ghana?

Independence Day
Founders' Day
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day
Founders' Day Next question

Ghana was first called:

Gold Coast
Great Britain
Ghana
Gold Coast Next question

Which people colonized Ghana?

Portuguese
Americans
British
British Next question

Who is Ghana's first president?

Jerry John Rawlings
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
Dr Kwame Nkrumah
Dr Kwame Nkrumah Next question

The country gained indepenedence on:

March 6, 1995
March 6, 1957
March 6, 1955
March 6, 1957 Next question

Which republic is the country in currently?

1st
10th
4th
4th Next question

Which republic is the country in currently?

Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
Dr Kwame Nkrumah
John Mahama
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo Next question

Which of these best describe a Ghanaian:

Kente dresses
Suit
Fried rice
Kente dresses Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

