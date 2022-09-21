Quiz: How well do you know the history of Ghana?
The Interior Ministry has declared today, a public holiday in Ghana. Take this quiz and let's find out how well you know the history of the country.
Until the passing of the Public Holiday Amendment Bill into law in March 2019, 21st September was known as what holiday in Ghana?
Independence Day
Founders' Day
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day
Ghana was first called:
Gold Coast
Great Britain
Ghana
Which people colonized Ghana?
Portuguese
Americans
British
Who is Ghana's first president?
Jerry John Rawlings
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
Dr Kwame Nkrumah
The country gained indepenedence on:
March 6, 1995
March 6, 1957
March 6, 1955
Which republic is the country in currently?
1st
10th
4th
Which republic is the country in currently?
Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo
Dr Kwame Nkrumah
John Mahama
