QUIZ: How well do you know the judges of the Supreme Court of Ghana?
Article 144 clause 1 of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the Chief Justice will be appointed by the President acting in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of the Parliament.
Who was the justice of the Supreme court from 1986-1990?
Kobina Arku Korsah
Edward Wiredu
Ernest Nee Pobee Sowah
Ernest Nee Pobee Sowah Next question
Who is the current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana?
His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah
His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie
Her Ladyship Justice Agnes M.A. Dordzie
His Lordship Justice Anin Yeboah Next question
Georgina Wood served as the Chief justice from November 12, 2002 to June 7, 2017
True
False
I don't know
True Next question
Who served as the second female Chief Justice in Ghana?
Georgina Wood
Vida Akoto-Bamfo
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo Next question
Who was the first Justice of the Supreme Court in Ghana?
William Van Lare
Kobina Arku Korsah
V. C. R. A. C. Crabbe
Kobina Arku Korsah Next question
In which year was Edward Akufo-Addo appointed as the Justice of the apex court?
1964-1975
1968-1972
1966-1970
1966-1970 Next question
George Kingsley Acquah was the Chie Justice from 2003-2007
True
False
I don't know
True Next question
How many Supreme Court judges are on the panel?
Seven
Eleven
Nine
Nine Next question
Who built the Supreme Court of Ghana?
Sir Philip Crampton Smyly Kt. LLB
His Lordship Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey
Her Ladyship Justice Mariama Owusu
His Lordship Justice Sir Philip Crampton Smyly Kt. LLB Next question
