Quiz: How well do you know tourist sites in Ghana?

Andreas Kamasah
Ghana has a lot of beautiful tourist sites but not many people have had the privilege to visit them.
Kakum National Park
Aburi Botanical Gardens
Mole National Park
Aburi Botanical Gardens Next question
Mole National Park
Paga Crocodile Pond
Mountain Afadja
Mole National Park Next question
Boti Falls
Aburi Mountais
Wli Water Falls
Wli Water Falls Next question
Larabanga Mosque in the in the Northern Region
Osu Castle
Accra Central Mosque
Larabanga Mosque in the in the Northern Region Next question
Independence Square
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum
Jubilee House
Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum Next question
Osu Castle
Nzulezu Uncompleted Building
James Fort
James Fort Next question
Kakum National Park
Mole National Park
Aburi Botanical Gardens
Kakum National Park Next question
Osu Castle
James Town Castle
Elmina Castle
Elmina Castle Next question
Cape Coast Castle
James Town Castle
Osu Castle
Cape Coast Castle Next question
Wli Water Falls
Kintapo Falls
Kpando Falls
Kintapo Falls Next question
Your score: Not bad at all.
Try to travel more and see more interesting sites
Your score: Brilliant!
You must be a tourism lover
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
