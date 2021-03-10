Quiz: How well do you know women who're trailblazers in diverse fields
Take this quiz to see why equal opportunities should be created for women to contribute their quota to the world's development.
Who was Ghana’s first female police woman?
Yaa Asantewa
Rosemond Asiama Nkansah
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah
… is the first female to head Ghana’s Judiciary
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo
Georgina Theodora Wood
Kwasi Anin-Yeboah
Who made the Ghana Flag?
Theodosia Okoh
Ama Ata Aidoo
Efua Theodora Sutherland
Who is California's first Black attorney general and the first woman of South Asian heritage elected to the Senate who then became US vice president?
Nancy Patricia Pelosi
Kamala Harris
Michelle LaVaughn Obama
Who was is the first female to head Ghana’s legislature?
Georgina Theodora Wood
Joyce Bamford-Addo
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo
… was the first Ghanaian female lawyer
Joyce Ababio
Gloria Akufo
Adwoa Sarfo
Who is the first woman and the first African to become Director-General of the World Trade Organization?
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Oprah Gail Winfrey
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
The first African woman to win a Nobel Prize is…?
Professor Wole Soyinka
Wangari Maathai
Kofi Annan
Who was the first female pilot in Africa?
Melody Millicent Danquah
Asli Hassan Abade
Chinyere Kalu
In 2016, she became the first woman to run for President of Ghana after founding her own party in 2012. Who is she?
Akua Donkor
Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings
Bridget Dzogbenuku
