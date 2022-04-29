Quiz: How will you be spending this long weekend?
It will either be a fun or gnashing holidays. Take this quiz and know your position before its too late.
Recommended articles
What's your holidays budget?
1k and below
2k to 5k
Nothing less than 10k
Who is your holidays buddy?
Friends
Family
Partner
Pick your best places for the holidays:
Home
Club
Beach
Where are you going if someone asks you for a date?
Restaurant
Hotel
Home
We would have loved to say "All work and no play.........." but buttom line is you need the money.
Share your score:
As for these holidays, it's enjoyment back to back for you. Abeg don't forget us.
Share your score:
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh