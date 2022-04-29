RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How will you be spending this long weekend?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It will either be a fun or gnashing holidays. Take this quiz and know your position before its too late.

What's your holidays budget?

1k and below
2k to 5k
Nothing less than 10k

Who is your holidays buddy?

Friends
Family
Partner

Pick your best places for the holidays:

Home
Club
Beach

Where are you going if someone asks you for a date?

Restaurant
Hotel
Home

Choose a drink for the holidays:

Local drinks
Hard drinks
Anything soft

Who would be your celebrity escort?

Shatta Wale
Efia Odo
Blacko
Your score: You got 'At work
We would have loved to say "All work and no play.........." but buttom line is you need the money.
Your score: You got 'Enjoyment back to back!
As for these holidays, it's enjoyment back to back for you. Abeg don't forget us.
Your score: You got 'In traffic
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

