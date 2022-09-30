QUIZ: Know the number of coaches Accra Hearts of Oak hired and fired since 2012
Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club is a professional sports club based founded in 1911.
When was Charles Akonnor appointed as the head of Accra Hearts of Oak?
March 20, 2012
May 14, 2012
December 5, 2012
March 20, 2012
When was C.K Akonnor sacked?
October 6, 2014
November 1, 2012
January 7, 2013
November 1, 2012
David Duncan was the head coach from November 13, 2012 to November 8, 2016
True
False
I don't know
True
Who was the head coach from 11th July 2014 to 14th July 2015
Nebojsa Vucicevic
Herbert Addo
Kenichi Yatsuhashi
Herbert Addo
Who coached Accra Hearts of Oak from February 23, 2018 to June 8, 2018?
Frank Nuttall
Sérgio Traguil
Henry Wellington
Henry Wellington
Kim Grant was the head coach from
July 11, 2014 to July 14, 2015
November 8, 2018 to December 31, 2019
October 29, 2015 to June 20, 2016
November 8, 2018 to December 31, 2019
