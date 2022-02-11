QUIZ: Let’s find out if you know the Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League
This quiz will tell if you’re an avid follower of Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League…
Recommended articles
How many Ghanaian footballers play in the Premier League currently?
One
Two
Three
Three Next question
One of these footballers hasn’t played for Ghana yet, who is it?
Jordan Ayew
Salisu Mohammed
Jeffrey Schlupp
Salisu Mohammed Next question
How many goals has Jordan Ayew scored in the Premier League this season?
Three
One
Two
One Next question
Jeffrey Schlupp has more goals than Jordan Ayew this season
True
False
True Next question
One of these Ghanaian goalkeepers has played in the Premier League.
Daniel Adjei
Richard Kingson
Sammie Adjei
Richard Kingson Next question
Which Ghanaian has the most goals in the Premier League?
Tony Yeboah
Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Next question
Michael Essien is the only Ghanaian footballer to have won the Premier League.
True
False
False Next question
You can do better
Share your score:
You know your football
Share your score:
You're a genius
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh