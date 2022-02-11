RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let’s find out if you know the Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League

Emmanuel Ayamga

This quiz will tell if you’re an avid follower of Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League…

How many Ghanaian footballers play in the Premier League currently?

One
Two
Three
Three Next question

One of these footballers hasn’t played for Ghana yet, who is it?

Jordan Ayew
Salisu Mohammed
Jeffrey Schlupp
Salisu Mohammed Next question

How many goals has Jordan Ayew scored in the Premier League this season?

Three
One
Two
One Next question

Jeffrey Schlupp has more goals than Jordan Ayew this season

True
False
True Next question

One of these Ghanaian goalkeepers has played in the Premier League.

Daniel Adjei
Richard Kingson
Sammie Adjei
Richard Kingson Next question

Which Ghanaian has the most goals in the Premier League?

Tony Yeboah
Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew Next question

Michael Essien is the only Ghanaian footballer to have won the Premier League.

True
False
False Next question
Your score: AVERAGE!
You can do better
Your score: GOOD!
You know your football
Your score: EXCELLENT!
You're a genius
Your score:
Emmanuel Ayamga

