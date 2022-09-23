RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let’s find out if you remember the last time Ghana faced Brazil

Emmanuel Ayamga

Take this quiz and let's see if you remember how the Black Stars fared the last time they played against Brazil...

When was the last time Ghana and Brazil faced off in a football game?

2006
2011
2015
2011 Next question

What sort of game was it?

World Cup game
International friendly
U20 game
International friendly Next question

Which of these Ghanaian players played in that game?

Jordan Ayew
Stephen Appiah
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew Next question

Which of these Ghanaian players did not play in that game?

Sulley Muntari
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Next question

Who among these Brazilian players played in that game?

Ronaldinho
Alexandre Pato
Kaka
Ronaldinho Next question

Who among these Brazilian players didn’t play in that game?

Neymar
Coutinho
Marcelo
Coutinho Next question

Where was that game played?

England
Spain
Germany
England Next question

What was the scoreline of that game?

Ghana 0-0 Brazil
Ghana 1-0 Brazil
Ghana 0-1 Brazil
Ghana 0-1 Brazil Next question
Your score: Not good enough!
We're not really sure if you indeed watched the last game between the two countries.
Your score: Good!
You've done well. You have a good memory.
Your score: Execellent!
You have a photo-copy memory. This is amazing!
Your score:
Emmanuel Ayamga

