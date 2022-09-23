QUIZ: Let’s find out if you remember the last time Ghana faced Brazil
Take this quiz and let's see if you remember how the Black Stars fared the last time they played against Brazil...
When was the last time Ghana and Brazil faced off in a football game?
2006
2011
2015
2011 Next question
What sort of game was it?
World Cup game
International friendly
U20 game
International friendly Next question
Which of these Ghanaian players played in that game?
Jordan Ayew
Stephen Appiah
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew Next question
Which of these Ghanaian players did not play in that game?
Sulley Muntari
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu
Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Next question
Who among these Brazilian players played in that game?
Ronaldinho
Alexandre Pato
Kaka
Ronaldinho Next question
Who among these Brazilian players didn’t play in that game?
Neymar
Coutinho
Marcelo
Coutinho Next question
Where was that game played?
England
Spain
Germany
England Next question
What was the scoreline of that game?
Ghana 0-0 Brazil
Ghana 1-0 Brazil
Ghana 0-1 Brazil
Ghana 0-1 Brazil Next question
We're not really sure if you indeed watched the last game between the two countries.
You've done well. You have a good memory.
You have a photo-copy memory. This is amazing!
