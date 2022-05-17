Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you
Are they befriending you with an agenda?
How long is the longest friendship you have right now?
Less than 3 years
More than 3 years
Prefer to not speak
Tell us how many relationships you've ever been in
None
5 or more
Less than 5
Do you believe in Okafor's Law
Yes
No
I don't even know what that is
From your experience, how much do you think members of the opposite sex like sex?
0-50%
51-75%
76-100%
Have you ever been in a FWB releationship?
Yeah
Nope
What's that?!
You see this friendship they are doing with you? It's disguise. They want more than friendship. You probably know this too.
