Quiz: Let’s test how lazy or hardworking you are at work
This quiz will expose how lazy or hardworking you are at work...
Which of these are you?
The usual 8am to 5pm worker
A business owner
A trader
Which type of worker best describes you?
The type that gets to work before the reporting time
The type that gets to work right on time
The one that is always 10 minutes late for work
Describe your boss in one word
Kind
Too knowing
Too bossy
If you could work for any of these business moguls, who would it be?
Osei Kwame Despite
Ibrahim Mahama
Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum
Which of these women would you like to work under?
Martha Ankomah
Diana Hamilton
Gifty Anti
Which character do you like your colleagues to possess?
Loyalty
Empathy
Confidence
If these three were your last job options, which one would you pick?
House boy/girl
Public toilet caretaker
Fufu pounder
My friend you are jobless, don’t come and lie to us LOL.
You think you are over working eh? Even Ronaldo and Messi are still trying to win the Ballon d’Or at their ages
Chale better back up or you’ll get fired one of these days oo
