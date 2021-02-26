  1. quizzes

Quiz: Let’s test how lazy or hardworking you are at work

Emmanuel Ayamga
This quiz will expose how lazy or hardworking you are at work...

Which of these are you?

The usual 8am to 5pm worker
A business owner
A trader

Which type of worker best describes you?

The type that gets to work before the reporting time
The type that gets to work right on time
The one that is always 10 minutes late for work

Describe your boss in one word

Kind
Too knowing
Too bossy

If you could work for any of these business moguls, who would it be?

Osei Kwame Despite
Ibrahim Mahama
Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum

Which of these women would you like to work under?

Martha Ankomah
Diana Hamilton
Gifty Anti

Which character do you like your colleagues to possess?

Loyalty
Empathy
Confidence

If these three were your last job options, which one would you pick?

House boy/girl
Public toilet caretaker
Fufu pounder
Your score: Go and find work
My friend you are jobless, don’t come and lie to us LOL.
Your score: You can do better at work
You think you are over working eh? Even Ronaldo and Messi are still trying to win the Ballon d’Or at their ages
Your score: You are too lazy
Chale better back up or you’ll get fired one of these days oo
Source: Pulse Ghana
