RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Nigeria will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff. Let's test your knowledge on the rivalry between the two West African nations...

QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria
QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria
Recommended articles

What is the biggest scoreline in Ghana vs Nigeria matches?

Ghana 5-0 Nigeria
Nigeria 4-0 Ghana
Ghana 7-0 Nigeria
Ghana 7-0 Nigeria Next question

When was the last time Ghana defeated Nigeria?

2007
2009
2010
2010 Next question

When was the last time Nigeria defeated Ghana?

2000
2002
2006
2006 Next question

How many combined AFCONs do Ghana and Nigeria have?

Three
Four
Seven
Seven Next question

What was the scoreline in the last game between Ghana and Nigeria?

Ghana 0-0 Nigeria
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana
Ghana 3-3 Nigeria
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria Next question

Who is Nigeria’s most-capped player?

Ahmed Musa
Nwankwo Kanu
Taye Taiwo
Ahmed Musa Next question

Who was the last player to score in a Ghana vs Nigeria game?

Peter Odemwingie
Asamoah Gyan
Michael Essien
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Your score: Not good enough
You can do better!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Good
You know your stuff!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Excellent!
You're a magician!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?

QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?

Quiz: How financially literate are you?

Ghana cedi

Do you know the Ministers who worked under Dr Kwame Nkrumah? Take this quiz and see

First cabinet of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Quiz: Only true Nana Ama McBrown fans can score 7/7 on this quiz

Nana Ama Mcbrown shares stunning photos on her birthday