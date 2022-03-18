QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria
Ghana and Nigeria will face off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff. Let's test your knowledge on the rivalry between the two West African nations...
What is the biggest scoreline in Ghana vs Nigeria matches?
Ghana 5-0 Nigeria
Nigeria 4-0 Ghana
Ghana 7-0 Nigeria
When was the last time Ghana defeated Nigeria?
2007
2009
2010
When was the last time Nigeria defeated Ghana?
2000
2002
2006
How many combined AFCONs do Ghana and Nigeria have?
Three
Four
Seven
What was the scoreline in the last game between Ghana and Nigeria?
Ghana 0-0 Nigeria
Nigeria 2-0 Ghana
Ghana 3-3 Nigeria
Who is Nigeria’s most-capped player?
Ahmed Musa
Nwankwo Kanu
Taye Taiwo
Who was the last player to score in a Ghana vs Nigeria game?
Peter Odemwingie
Asamoah Gyan
Michael Essien
