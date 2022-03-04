QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the legends of Ghana football
Only those who know the modern legends of Ghana football can score 8/8...
Who was the first Ghanaian footballer to win the UEFA Champions League?
Sammy Kufour
Ibrahim Tanko
Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Next question
Which of these players never captained Ghana?
CK Akonnor
Sammy Kuffour
Kwasi Appiah
Sammy Kuffour Next question
Who was Ghana’s captain when the Black Stars lifted the AFCON in 1982?
Emmanuel Quarshie
George Alhassan
Joe Carr
Emmanuel Quarshie Next question
Which player scored Ghana’s only goal in the 1982 AFCON final?
Abedi Pele
Opoku Afriyie
George Alhassan
George Alhassan Next question
Which Ghanaian footballer won back-to-back goal of the month awards in the Premier League?
Asamoah Gyan
Tony Yeboah
Michael Essien
Tony Yeboah Next question
Only one indigenous coach has taken senior FIFA Ghana to the World Cup. Who is that?
Kwasi Appiah
Sellas Tetteh
Cecil Jones Attuquayefio
Kwasi Appiah Next question
Ghana’s highest scorer at the AFCON is?
Abedi Pele
Asamoah Gyan
Andre Ayew
Which team has beaten the Black Stars twice in an AFCON final?
Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Egypt
Ivory Coast Next question
You can do better.
You know your stuff on Ghana football
You're a genius!
