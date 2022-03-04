RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let’s test your knowledge on the legends of Ghana football

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Only those who know the modern legends of Ghana football can score 8/8...

Who was the first Ghanaian footballer to win the UEFA Champions League?

Sammy Kufour
Ibrahim Tanko
Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Next question

Which of these players never captained Ghana?

CK Akonnor
Sammy Kuffour
Kwasi Appiah
Sammy Kuffour Next question

Who was Ghana’s captain when the Black Stars lifted the AFCON in 1982?

Emmanuel Quarshie
George Alhassan
Joe Carr
Emmanuel Quarshie Next question

Which player scored Ghana’s only goal in the 1982 AFCON final?

Abedi Pele
Opoku Afriyie
George Alhassan
George Alhassan Next question

Which Ghanaian footballer won back-to-back goal of the month awards in the Premier League?

Asamoah Gyan
Tony Yeboah
Michael Essien
Tony Yeboah Next question

Only one indigenous coach has taken senior FIFA Ghana to the World Cup. Who is that?

Kwasi Appiah
Sellas Tetteh
Cecil Jones Attuquayefio
Kwasi Appiah Next question

Ghana’s highest scorer at the AFCON is?

Abedi Pele
Asamoah Gyan
Andre Ayew

Which team has beaten the Black Stars twice in an AFCON final?

Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Egypt
Ivory Coast Next question
Your score: NOT GOOD ENOUGH
You can do better.
Your score: GOOD
You know your stuff on Ghana football
Your score: EXCELLENT
You're a genius!
Your score:
Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

