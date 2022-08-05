RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Only men who love big-ass can score 6/6 in this quiz

Berlinda Entsie

Are you part of the big-ass men or the "last last everybody go chop breakfast?" Take this quiz and let's find out.

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu

Who is this celebrity?

Nana Ama McBrown
Afia Odo
Fatana
Fatana Next question

Which celebrity got married with #Fracey22?

Tracey Boakye
Stonebwoy
Xandy Kamel
Tracey Boakye Next question

Which song has this lyrics: "I never think say ago fall in love like this again"

Anadwo
Can't let go
Saara
Can't let go Next question

Aboa woto nono," whose song is this?

Agbeshie ft Medikal
Raskuku
Shata Wale
Agbeshie ft Medikal Next question

If I die today, I'm a hero:

King Promise
Fuse ODG
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Next question

"Everybody needs maintenance" which celebrity said this?

Nana Ama McBrown
Fantana
Empress Gifty
Nana Ama McBrown Next question
Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

