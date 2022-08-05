Quiz: Only men who love big-ass can score 6/6 in this quiz
Are you part of the big-ass men or the "last last everybody go chop breakfast?" Take this quiz and let's find out.
Which celebrity got married with #Fracey22?
Tracey Boakye
Stonebwoy
Xandy Kamel
Tracey Boakye Next question
Which song has this lyrics: "I never think say ago fall in love like this again"
Anadwo
Can't let go
Saara
Can't let go Next question
Aboa woto nono," whose song is this?
Agbeshie ft Medikal
Raskuku
Shata Wale
Agbeshie ft Medikal Next question
If I die today, I'm a hero:
King Promise
Fuse ODG
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy Next question
"Everybody needs maintenance" which celebrity said this?
Nana Ama McBrown
Fantana
Empress Gifty
Nana Ama McBrown Next question
