RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Only those who follow Hearts and Kotoko can score 10/10

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Take this quiz ahead of the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko...

QUIZ: Only those who follow Hearts and Kotoko can score 10/10
QUIZ: Only those who follow Hearts and Kotoko can score 10/10
Recommended articles

Which club was formed first?

Kotoko
Hearts
They were formed on the same date
Hearts Next question

Which of these players won the GPL top scorer three times on the bounce?

Charles Taylor
Don Bortey
Ishmael Addo
Ishmael Addo Next question

Pick the player who never played for either Hearts or Kotoko

Asamoah Gyan
Sulley Muntari
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan Next question

Which of these players played for both Hearts and Kotoko?

Don Bortey
Charles Taylor
Stephen Oduro
Charles Taylor Next question

One of these players did not play for both Hearts and Kotoko

Emmanuel Osei Kuffour
Osei Kofi
Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Next question

Which Ghanaian club has ever appeared on CNN/World Soccer weekly chart?

None
Kotoko
Hearts
Hearts Next question

Which club won the first-ever league competition in Ghana?

Hearts
Kotoko
Real Republicans
Hearts Next question

Which teams has won the most CAF Champions League trophies?

Kotoko
Hearts
Ashanti Gold
Kotoko Next question

Which team has won every major continental title (Champions League, Confederations Cup and Super Cup)?

Great Olympics
Kotoko
Hearts
Hearts Next question

What was the last scoreline between Hearts and Kotoko

Hearts 2-1 Kotoko
Hearts 1-0 Kotoko
Kotoko 0-0 Hearts
Hearts 1-0 Kotoko Next question
Your score: AVERAGE
Not bad, but you can do better
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: FANTASTIC
You really know your local football!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: EXCELLENT!
You're a genius
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on sexually transmitted diseases

Condoms for sex

QUIZ: Let’s find out if you know the Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League

QUIZ: Let’s find out if you know the Ghanaian footballers in the Premier League

Create a playlist from these Ghanaian songs and we will tell how your Val's Day will go

Wendy Shay Drops New Song “Ghana Boys

Quiz: What do you deserve for Valentine?

Nana Akua Addo