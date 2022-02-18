QUIZ: Only those who follow Hearts and Kotoko can score 10/10
Take this quiz ahead of the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko...
Which club was formed first?
Kotoko
Hearts
They were formed on the same date
Hearts Next question
Which of these players won the GPL top scorer three times on the bounce?
Charles Taylor
Don Bortey
Ishmael Addo
Ishmael Addo Next question
Pick the player who never played for either Hearts or Kotoko
Asamoah Gyan
Sulley Muntari
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Which of these players played for both Hearts and Kotoko?
Don Bortey
Charles Taylor
Stephen Oduro
Charles Taylor Next question
One of these players did not play for both Hearts and Kotoko
Emmanuel Osei Kuffour
Osei Kofi
Abedi Pele
Abedi Pele Next question
Which Ghanaian club has ever appeared on CNN/World Soccer weekly chart?
None
Kotoko
Hearts
Hearts Next question
Which club won the first-ever league competition in Ghana?
Hearts
Kotoko
Real Republicans
Hearts Next question
Which teams has won the most CAF Champions League trophies?
Kotoko
Hearts
Ashanti Gold
Kotoko Next question
Which team has won every major continental title (Champions League, Confederations Cup and Super Cup)?
Great Olympics
Kotoko
Hearts
Hearts Next question
What was the last scoreline between Hearts and Kotoko
Hearts 2-1 Kotoko
Hearts 1-0 Kotoko
Kotoko 0-0 Hearts
Hearts 1-0 Kotoko Next question
Not bad, but you can do better
You really know your local football!
You're a genius
