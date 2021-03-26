QUIZ: Only those who watched the Ghana vs South Africa game can get a perfect score
Are you helping to bring back the love in Ghana football? Take this quiz and let’s see if you followed the Black Stars’ game against South Africa?
At what time did the game start?
2021-03-26T15:00:00+00:00
2021-03-26T16:00:00+00:00
2021-03-26T17:00:00+00:00
2021-03-26T15:00:00+00:00 Next question
Where was the match played?
Johannesburg
Durban
Cape Town
Johannesburg Next question
In which stadium was the game played?
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Orlando Stadium
FNB Stadium
FNB Stadium Next question
Who captained the Black Stars on the day?
Andre Ayew
Mubarak Wakaso
Afriyie Acquah
Mubarak Wakaso Next question
Who scored Ghana’s goal?
Kwame Poku
Caleb Ekuban
Kudus Mohammed
Kudus Mohammed Next question
Who scored for South Africa?
Xiyanda Xulu
Ronwen Williams
Percy Tau
Percy Tau Next question
Which group can you find Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers?
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group C Next question
It's either you didn't watch the match or you weren't paying attention
Well done, you indeed know your game.
Looks like you recalled every happening from the game. That's an amazing score.
