Quiz: Only true GPL football fans can get 3 correct
This will test your knowledge on the Ghana Premier League
Which two teams will be representing Ghana in Africa in 2020/2021?
Kotoko and Ashanti Gold
Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold
Hearts of Oak and Kotoko
Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars
Kotoko and Ashanti Gold Next question
Which team is the most successful side in the Ghanaian topflight league?
Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak
Ashanti Gold
Great Olympics
Asante Kotoko Next question
Which year was Accra Hearts of Oak formed?
1935
1901
1911
1945
1911 Next question
Which of these players has more goals in the Ghana Premier League?
Emmanuel Osei Kuffour
Dong Bortey
Ishmael Addo
Nana Arhin Duah
Ishmael Addo Next question
Who has won more GPL titles among these coaches?
David Duncan
Herbert Addo
Yusif Abubakar
Dauda Lutterodt
Herbert Addo Next question
Share your score:
