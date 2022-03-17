Take and it and prove yourself:
Quiz: Only true Nana Ama McBrown fans can score 7/7 on this quiz
You can’t claim to be a strong McBrown stan if you don’t do well on this quiz.
Recommended articles
What is Nana Ama's full name?
Nana Ama McBrown
Felicity Ama Agyemang
Mrs Mensah
Felicity Ama Agyemang Next question
McBrown was born on...........
August 15, 1974
August 17, 1977
August 15, 1977
August 15, 1977 Next question
Which region is Nana Ama from?
Volta region
Central region
Ashanti region
Ashanti region Next question
Which of these words best describes McBrown?
Brimmm
Bhimmm
Bommm
Brimmm Next question
Which of these statements is true?
Nana McBrown is not married
Nana Ama McBrown is the mother of baby Maxin
Nana Ama McBrown is not the main host of United Showbiz
Nana Ama McBrown is the mother of baby Maxin Next question
Nana Ama McBrown can also sing.
True
False
Never
True Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh