Quiz: Only true Nana Ama McBrown fans can score 7/7 on this quiz

Berlinda Entsie

You can’t claim to be a strong McBrown stan if you don’t do well on this quiz.

Nana Ama Mcbrown shares stunning photos on her birthday
Nana Ama Mcbrown shares stunning photos on her birthday

Take and it and prove yourself:

What is Nana Ama's full name?

Nana Ama McBrown
Felicity Ama Agyemang
Mrs Mensah
Felicity Ama Agyemang Next question

McBrown was born on...........

August 15, 1974
August 17, 1977
August 15, 1977
August 15, 1977 Next question

Which region is Nana Ama from?

Volta region
Central region
Ashanti region
Ashanti region Next question

Which of these words best describes McBrown?

Brimmm
Bhimmm
Bommm
Brimmm Next question

Which of these statements is true?

Nana McBrown is not married
Nana Ama McBrown is the mother of baby Maxin
Nana Ama McBrown is not the main host of United Showbiz
Nana Ama McBrown is the mother of baby Maxin Next question

Nana Ama McBrown can also sing.

True
False
Never
True Next question

Which of these best describes McBrown?

Food
Phone
Shoes
Food Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

