Quiz: Plan a wedding and we will tell if you will marry this year
This year could be your year oh. Plan a wedding and let's say if you will marry this year. Lets go!
Who is getting married?
Your sibling
Me
Your best friend
Your in-law
How many people would be invited?
50 or less
About 100
200+
500+
What kind of wedding are you doing?
White wedding only
Traditional wedding
Both traditional and white wedding
Court wedding
Where would the reception hold?
Wedding venue
Your house compound
Garden
Event centre
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets. Right now erh, you are just chilling and not seeing.
Truth be told, you are just not ready to give up single life so that you can meet that right one.
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. Please be going jor.
Shine your eye! Your soulmate is so close. Do wild and grab.
