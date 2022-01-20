RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Plan a wedding and we will tell if you will marry this year

Berlinda Entsie

This year could be your year oh. Plan a wedding and let's say if you will marry this year. Lets go!

Wedding decor
Wedding decor
Who is getting married?

Your sibling
Me
Your best friend
Your in-law

How many people would be invited?

50 or less
About 100
200+
500+

What kind of wedding are you doing?

White wedding only
Traditional wedding
Both traditional and white wedding
Court wedding

Where would the reception hold?

Wedding venue
Your house compound
Garden
Event centre

Pick a musician to sing at the wedding:

Kidi
Efya
Kojo Antwi
Gyakie
Your score: You got 'It depends
On a lot of things actually but the major one is if you are willing and ready to leave the streets. Right now erh, you are just chilling and not seeing.
Your score: You got 'Not at all
Truth be told, you are just not ready to give up single life so that you can meet that right one.
Your score: You got 'You are already married
This post is not for you and you know it. You just wanted to show yourself. Please be going jor.
Your score: You got 'By hook or crook
Shine your eye! Your soulmate is so close. Do wild and grab.
Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

