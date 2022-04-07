Quiz: Score 10 on this quiz to prove your love for Berla Mundi
You can’t claim to be a strong Berla Mundi stan if you don’t do well on this quiz. Take this quiz and prove yourself.
What's the real name of Berla Mundi?
Berlinda Mundi
Berla Addardey
Berlinda Addardey
Berlinda Addardey Next question
How old is the TV personality?
28
33
30
33 Next question
Where does Berla work currently?
TV3
UTV
GhOne
TV3 Next question
Which year did Berla join Miss Malaika Ghana?
2009
2010
2012
2010 Next question
Did Berla win Miss Malaika?
Yes
No
I don't know
No Next question
Which tribe is Berla Mundi?
Ga
Fante
Ewe
Ga Next question
Who is Berla's famed media male friend?
Giovani Caleb Next question
Berla Mundi can also dance!
True
False
Never
False Next question
Which of these statements about Berla is true?
Berla is married.
Berla has a child.
Berla is one of the best media personalities in Ghana.
Berla is one of the best media personalities in Ghana. Next question
