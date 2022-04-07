RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Score 10 on this quiz to prove your love for Berla Mundi

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

You can’t claim to be a strong Berla Mundi stan if you don’t do well on this quiz. Take this quiz and prove yourself.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi
Recommended articles

What's the real name of Berla Mundi?

Berlinda Mundi
Berla Addardey
Berlinda Addardey
Berlinda Addardey Next question

How old is the TV personality?

28
33
30
33 Next question

Where does Berla work currently?

TV3
UTV
GhOne
TV3 Next question

Which year did Berla join Miss Malaika Ghana?

2009
2010
2012
2010 Next question

Did Berla win Miss Malaika?

Yes
No
I don't know
No Next question

Which tribe is Berla Mundi?

Ga
Fante
Ewe
Ga Next question

Who is Berla's famed media male friend?

Kwame Sefa Kai
Giovani Caleb
Abeiku Santana
Giovani Caleb Next question

Berla Mundi can also dance!

True
False
Never
False Next question

Which of these best describes Berla?

Sun glasses
Food
Dresses
Dresses Next question

Which of these statements about Berla is true?

Berla is married.
Berla has a child.
Berla is one of the best media personalities in Ghana.
Berla is one of the best media personalities in Ghana. Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

QUIZ: Do you know the governors of the Bank of Ghana? Test your knowledge

Governors of the Bank of Ghana

Quiz: How well do you know Ghana's scorers at the FIFA World Cup?

Stephen Aappiah