RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Start your weekend with these fun questions

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

After a stressful week, these fun quiz questions can segue you into a relaxing weekend mood.

Stock photo
Stock photo
Recommended articles

How many legs does a spider have?

8
12
6

How many hearts does an octopus have?

1
2
3
3 Next question

What is the loudest animal on Earth?

Cow
Sperm Whale
Lion
Sperm Whale Next question

In what country would you find Lake Bled?

Ghana
South Africa
Slovenia
Slovenia Next question

Which Central American country has a name which translates to English as “The Saviour”?

El Salvador
Costa Rica
Belize
El Salvador Next question

What country has the most natural lakes?

Ghana
Canada
Hungary
Canada Next question

Which country borders 14 nations and crosses 8 time zones?

Egypt
North Korea
Russia
Russia Next question

What country touches the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal?

India
Russia
China
India Next question

What is Earth's largest continent?

Africa
Asia
North America
Asia Next question
Your score: Not encouraging.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Great performance
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: Plan a wedding and we will tell if you will marry this year

Wedding decor