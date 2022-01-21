Quiz: Start your weekend with these fun questions
After a stressful week, these fun quiz questions can segue you into a relaxing weekend mood.
How many legs does a spider have?
8
12
6
How many hearts does an octopus have?
1
2
3
3 Next question
What is the loudest animal on Earth?
Cow
Sperm Whale
Lion
Sperm Whale Next question
In what country would you find Lake Bled?
Ghana
South Africa
Slovenia
Slovenia Next question
Which Central American country has a name which translates to English as “The Saviour”?
El Salvador
Costa Rica
Belize
El Salvador Next question
What country has the most natural lakes?
Ghana
Canada
Hungary
Canada Next question
Which country borders 14 nations and crosses 8 time zones?
Egypt
North Korea
Russia
Russia Next question
What country touches the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal?
India
Russia
China
India Next question
What is Earth's largest continent?
Africa
Asia
North America
Asia Next question
