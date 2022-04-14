RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Test your knowledge and know Ghana's Inspector-General of Police

Kojo Emmanuel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is the head of the Ghana Police Service. The IGP is appointed by the President of Ghana in accordance with the Constitution.

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare and David Asante-Apeatu
Who was the IGP before Dr. George Akuffo Dampare?

David Asante-Apeatu
John Kudalor
James Oppong-Boanuh
James Oppong-Boanuh Next question

Who appointed Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan as the IGP?

Atta Mills
John Mahama
John Kufuor
John Mahama Next question

John Kudalor served as the IGP from 2016 to 2019

True
False
I don't know
False Next question

Who served as the IGP from June 12, 1986 – December 31, 1989?

Christopher Komla Dewornu
R. K. Kugblenu
Nana Owusu-Nsiah
Christopher Komla Dewornu Next question

Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan served as Police Commissioner for the UN Mission in Liberia

True
False
True Next question

Who was the first IGP in 1966-1969?

John Willie Kofi Harlley
Bawa Andani Yakubu
John Kudalor
John Willie Kofi Harlley Next question

Paul Tawiah Quaye served as the IGP from May 16, 2009, to February 5, 2013

True
False
Not sure
True Next question

When was James Oppong-Boanuh appointed to head the police administration?

October 2019
November 2018
December 2016
October 2019 Next question

Who is the current IGP?

Peter Tengababeng Nanfuri
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
J.Y.A Kwofie
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Next question

Who was the first IGP of the Fourth Republic?

J.Y.A Kwofie
Peter Tengababeng Nanfuri
Ernest Owusu-Poku
J.Y.A Kwofie Next question

Owusu-Poku served as IGP from January 22, 2001, to July 21, 2001

True
False
He didn't serve as the IGP
True Next question

Who apointed Patrick Kwateng Acheampong?

Jerry John Rawlings
John Agyekum Kufuor
John Evans Atta Mills
John Agyekum Kufuor Next question
Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

