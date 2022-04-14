QUIZ: Test your knowledge and know Ghana's Inspector-General of Police
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is the head of the Ghana Police Service. The IGP is appointed by the President of Ghana in accordance with the Constitution.
Who was the IGP before Dr. George Akuffo Dampare?
David Asante-Apeatu
John Kudalor
James Oppong-Boanuh
James Oppong-Boanuh Next question
Who appointed Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan as the IGP?
Atta Mills
John Mahama
John Kufuor
John Mahama Next question
John Kudalor served as the IGP from 2016 to 2019
True
False
I don't know
False Next question
Who served as the IGP from June 12, 1986 – December 31, 1989?
Christopher Komla Dewornu
R. K. Kugblenu
Nana Owusu-Nsiah
Christopher Komla Dewornu Next question
Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan served as Police Commissioner for the UN Mission in Liberia
True
False
True Next question
Who was the first IGP in 1966-1969?
John Willie Kofi Harlley
Bawa Andani Yakubu
John Kudalor
John Willie Kofi Harlley Next question
Paul Tawiah Quaye served as the IGP from May 16, 2009, to February 5, 2013
True
False
Not sure
True Next question
When was James Oppong-Boanuh appointed to head the police administration?
October 2019
November 2018
December 2016
October 2019 Next question
Who is the current IGP?
Peter Tengababeng Nanfuri
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare
J.Y.A Kwofie
Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Next question
Who was the first IGP of the Fourth Republic?
J.Y.A Kwofie
Peter Tengababeng Nanfuri
Ernest Owusu-Poku
J.Y.A Kwofie Next question
Owusu-Poku served as IGP from January 22, 2001, to July 21, 2001
True
False
He didn't serve as the IGP
True Next question
Who apointed Patrick Kwateng Acheampong?
Jerry John Rawlings
John Agyekum Kufuor
John Evans Atta Mills
John Agyekum Kufuor Next question
