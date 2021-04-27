RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Test your knowledge and know the Ministers of Foreign Affairs since independence?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in concert with its Diplomatic Missions abroad, has the responsibility for the conduct of Ghana's foreign policy.

To that end, the Ministry is the chief advisor to the government in the formulation of Ghana's foreign policy.

Who is the current Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Ekow Spio-Garbrah
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway
James Victor Gbeho
Ursula Owusu
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway Next question

In which year was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs created?

1957-04-26T23:00:00+00:00
1992-04-26T22:00:00+00:00
2000-04-26T22:00:00+00:00
1996-04-26T22:00:00+00:00
1957-04-26T23:00:00+00:00 Next question

Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

Kwame Nkrumah
Ako Adjei
Kojo Botsio
Victor Owusu
Kwame Nkrumah Next question

Under whose regime was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs created?

Jerry John Rawlings
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
K.A Busia
Atta Mills
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Next question

Who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the first NDC administration?

James Victor Gbeho
Kwamena Ahwoi
Hackman Owusu-Agyeman
Kwamena Ahwoi Next question

Who was the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the first NPP administration?

Akwasi Osei-Adjei
Muhammad Mumuni
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Next question

What is not the role of the Minister of Foreign Affairs?

Responsible for the state's diplomacy, bilateral, and multilateral relations affairs
Goes to IMF for loans
Providing support for a country's citizens who are abroad
Goes to IMF for loans Next question
