QUIZ: Test your knowledge of African independence history

Kojo Emmanuel
To celebrate Africa day on the anniversary of the birth of the Organisation of African Unity, 25 May 1963.

Which country in sub-Saharan Africa is the first to gain independence ?

Nigeria
Kenya
Ghana
Namibia
Ghana Next question

Which of these countries in sub-Saharan Africa was never colonized ?

Angola
Liberia
Madagascar
Mali
Liberia Next question

Which of these African countries was colonized by Italy?

Swaziland
Eritrea
Angola
Eritrea Next question

Which country is the second to gain independence in sub-Saharan Africa?

Ghana
Nigeria
Guinea
Lesotho
Ghana Next question

Which African country successfully defeated a colonial power in war?

Ethiopia
Uganda
South Africa
Ethiopia Next question

Which country colonized Egypt?

France
Saudi Arabia
Britain
Italy
Britain Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Your score:
Share your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
