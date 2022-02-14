RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Test your knowledge on sexually transmitted diseases

The alarming risk in sexually transmitted diseases is due to an increase in teenage sex, multiple sex partners, and ignoring the use of preventive measures.

What can condoms protect you from?

Pregnancy
STIs
HIV
All of the above
All of the above Next question

Condoms come pre-lubricated so you don't need to use any extra lube

It is past the use-by date
You put it on 'inside-out'
A condom might not work if...
All of the above
All of the above Next question

When putting a condom on you have to

Neatly open the wrapper with a pair of scissors
Pinch the air out of the top
Make sure the rim of the condom is on the inside
Pinch the air out of the top Next question

Do you have to go to a doctor or sexual health clinic to get a condom?

Yes
No
No Next question

How many times can the same male condom be used?

More than once if they're washed
More than once if it's with the same person
Only once
Only once Next question

To increase your protection when using condoms you can

Use more than one condom at the same time
Use another form of protection at the same time
All of the above
Use another form of protection at the same time Next question

Sexually transmitted diseases only affect the genitals

True
False
I don't know
False Next question

STDs can be spread through coughing and eating with an infected person

True
False
False Next question
