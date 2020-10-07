QUIZ: Test your knowledge on the history of the computer told from the 1990s
Computers revolutionized our way of life. What started as giant machines in World War II-era laboratories eventually became small enough to attach to a wristwatch and phone.
In what decade did the computer revolution hit the campus?
1930-1940
1940-1950
1990-2000
Pong was one of the first arcade video games. What year was Pong introduced?
1972
1985
1995
Which dominant technology company was founded by two young men who got their start stringing rubber hoses across roadways?
CompUSA
Microsoft
IBM
What simple method of communicating with a computer evolved from such 1960s and 1970s innovations as the tiled screen, the mouse, and the icon?
Graphical user interface
Web crawlers
What was the first full-length animated motion picture, released in 1995, to be completely computer-generated?
Aladdin
Toy Story
Bug's Life
The start of the internet can be traced back to what president and what historic event?
President Ronald Reagan's tax cuts
President Richard Nixon ending the draft
President John F. Kennedy setting a goal to send a man to the moon
This shows you're still in the olden age. You deserve to go for an adult education in computing if not go and ask your great-grand fathers. LOL
At least you learnt something and know about how computer started. You can do better because we're in a digital age. Kudos.
