  1. quizzes

Quiz: What charges will be proffered against you if you commit these crimes?

Andreas Kamasah
Tell your friends
Take this quiz to be informed about these offences, so that if you choose to engage in them, you would have known in advance the consequences that might befall you.

When you have sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration with a person below the age of 16 with/without his or her consent, what crime have you committed?

Defilement
Rape
Sodomy
Defilement Next question

A sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person's consent amounts to?

Defilement
Rape
Sodomy
Rape Next question

Sexual relations between people classed as being too closely related to marry each other; a parent, child, sibling, or grandchild is a crime described as?

Sacrilege
Immorality
Incest
Incest Next question

Anal or oral sexual activity between people is called?

Blowjob
Sodomy
Bisexual
Sodomy Next question

When a man or woman enters into a marriage with one person while still legally married to another in jurisdictions where only monogamy is permissible, he or she has committed…

Bigamy
Polygamy
Polyandry
Bigamy Next question

The practice of marrying multiple spouses refers to …

Polygamy
Polyandry
Polygamy
Polygamy Next question

When a man is married to more than one wife at the same time, it is called…

Polyandry
polygyny
Incest
polygyny Next question

Having dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against women makes you a …

Misogynist
Bully
Lesbian
Misogynist Next question

A form of polygamy in which a woman takes two or more husbands at the same time is termed as…

Misogyny
Polyandry
Cheating
Polyandry Next question

Sexual intercourse between a person and an animal will result in the person being charged for…

Incest
Defilement
Bestiality
Bestiality Next question
Your score:
This is not good
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Very good
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Excellent
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh