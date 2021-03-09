QUIZ: What do you know about Ghana's Ministers of Interior from 1957 to 2021
The Minister of Interior is mandated to ensure internal security, as well as the maintenance of law and order in the country.
Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Interior ministry?
Ebenezer Ako-Adjei
Ashford Emmanuel Inkumsah
Simon Diedong Dombo
Mahama Iddrisu
Ebenezer Ako-Adjei Next question
In which year was the first Ghanaian head of the Interior ministry?
March 1957 - November 1957
November 1957 - October 1959
October 1961 - May 1964
March 1957 - November 1957 Next question
Under whose regime was the first Interior Minister appointed?
Nkrumah government
National Liberation Council
Busia government
Rawlings government
Nkrumah government Next question
Kwame Addo-Kufuor was the Interior Minister from June 2008 - January 2009
True
False
I don't know
True Next question
Has Martin Amidu headed the Interior Ministry?
Yes
No
Maybe
Yes Next question
William Kwasi Aboah was appointed to head the Ministry from
February 2010 - January 2011
April 2012 - January 2013
February 2013 - July 2014
April 2012 - January 2013 Next question
Who is the current Interior Minister?
Prosper Douglas Bani
Ambrose Dery
Mark Woyongo
Ambrose Dery Next question
Kwame Sanaa-Poku Jantuah was appointed by
Jerry John Rawlings
Hilla Limann
John Mahama
K.A Busia
Hilla Limann Next question
