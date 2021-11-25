RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

A key element of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

The first National Science and Maths Quiz was held in

1996
1993
1998
1993 Next question

Which school won the competition when the NSMQ began?

PRESEC-Legon
Achimota School
Prempeh College
Prempeh College Next question

Which school won the trophy in 1998?

Achimota School
Mfantsipim School
St Peter's Senior High School
Achimota School Next question

Which school won the competition in 2005?

St Peter's Senior High School
PRESEC-Legon
St Augustine's College
St Peter's Senior High School Next question

Prempeh won the trophy 7 times. True/False

True
False
False Next question

How many times have Presec-Legon won the NSMQ?

8
5
6
6 Next question

How many schools in the Volta Region won the NSMQ?

4
2
0
0 Next question

In 2020, St Peter's SHS won the NSMQ. True/False

True
False
I'm not sure
False Next question

Achimota School won the NSMQ in 1998 and

2007
2004
2000
2004 Next question

What is the motto of Prempeh College?

Beebɛ
Suban Ne Nimdeɛ
Adekyeɛ
Suban Ne Nimdeɛ Next question

Who was the first quiz mistress from 1993-2000?

Dr. Eureka Emefa Ahadzi Adomako
Dr. Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Prof. Marian Ewurama Addy
Prof. Marian Ewurama Addy Next question
