Quiz: What sounds do the following living things make?
Humans beings whisper, whistle, cry, scream, sing and talk. Test yourself with what sounds the following living things make.
Bats
Screech
roar
,whine
Screech Next question
Bees
trumpet or roar
Hum and buzz
cackle or cluck
Hum and buzz Next question
Elephants
trumpet or roar
roar or growl
bark
Trumpet or roar Next question
Dogs
roar
chirp
bark
bark Next question
Frogs
croak
growl
bleat
croak Next question
Goats and Giraffes
bleat
scream
whisper
bleat Next question
Grasshoppers
cackle
chirp
whine
chirp Next question
Hens
roar or growl
cackle or cluck
scream or whisper
cackle or cluck Next question
Lions
bark
bleat
roar or growl
roar or growl Next question
Mosquitoes
chirp
whine
scream
whine Next question
Are you a zookeeper?
