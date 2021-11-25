RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: What sounds do the following living things make?

Humans beings whisper, whistle, cry, scream, sing and talk. Test yourself with what sounds the following living things make.

Bats

Screech
roar
,whine
Screech Next question

Bees

trumpet or roar
Hum and buzz
cackle or cluck
Hum and buzz Next question

Elephants

trumpet or roar
roar or growl
bark
Trumpet or roar Next question

Dogs

roar
chirp
bark
bark Next question

Frogs

croak
growl
bleat
croak Next question

Goats and Giraffes

bleat
scream
whisper
bleat Next question

Grasshoppers

cackle
chirp
whine
chirp Next question

Hens

roar or growl
cackle or cluck
scream or whisper
cackle or cluck Next question

Lions

bark
bleat
roar or growl
roar or growl Next question

Mosquitoes

chirp
whine
scream
whine Next question
Your score: Good effort
