QUIZ: What’s your best quality as a partner?

Emmanuel Ayamga
Try this quiz and we'll reveal what your best quality is in a relationship...

Which of these will you pick for the location of your first date?

A restaurant
A bar
The mall

How will you describe your love life?

Complicated
Perfect
Trustworthy

What scares you the most in a relationship?

Cheating
Non compatible
Poverty

Which of these celebrities would you like to host?

Funny Face
Lil Win
Akrobeto

Who among these three would you prefer to cook for you?

Jackie Appiah
Yvonne Nelson
Martha Ankomah

Which of these did you hate while in school?

A teacher delaying when it’s closing time
Early morning 'mental'
Weekend assignments

What quality can you never compromise about your partner?

Good looks
Rich
Care
Your score: You like nagging to much
Sorry, but you come across as some one who likes to complain about everything. Work on yourself aye.
Your score: You are quick to forgive
Hmm such a good character to have but be careful not to be taken advantage of by your partner.
Your score: You like to share
Sharing is caring. Keep it up!
Source: Pulse Ghana
Emmanuel Ayamga
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh