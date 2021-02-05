QUIZ: What’s your best quality as a partner?
Try this quiz and we'll reveal what your best quality is in a relationship...
Which of these will you pick for the location of your first date?
A restaurant
A bar
The mall
How will you describe your love life?
Complicated
Perfect
Trustworthy
What scares you the most in a relationship?
Cheating
Non compatible
Poverty
Which of these did you hate while in school?
A teacher delaying when it’s closing time
Early morning 'mental'
Weekend assignments
What quality can you never compromise about your partner?
Good looks
Rich
Care
Sorry, but you come across as some one who likes to complain about everything. Work on yourself aye.
Share your score:
Hmm such a good character to have but be careful not to be taken advantage of by your partner.
Share your score:
Sharing is caring. Keep it up!
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh