Quiz: When is the next holiday in Ghana?

Andreas Kamasah

There are not less than 13 holidays in Ghana this year, 2022, and it is hard to keep the dates in mind.

Visitors fish and picnic at Martins Beach in this undated photo.
What date is the next Farmers' Day?

Thursday, August 4
Friday December 2
Friday December 2 Next question

What date is the next Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day?

Wednesday, September 21
Monday, March 7
Wednesday, September 21 Next question

What date is the next Founders Day?

May 1
Thursday, August 4
Thursday, August 4 Next question

What date is the next Independence Day?

February 20
Monday, March 7
Monday, March 7 Next question

What date is the next Good Friday?

Friday, 15 April
Friday, April 22
Friday, 15 April Next question

What date is the next Labour Day?

Monday, May 2
Mon, 18 Apr
Monday, May 2 Next question

What date is the next Easter Monday?

Monday, April 11
Mon, 18 Apr
Mon, 18 Apr Next question
Your score: Bad!
You don't seem to be a holiday lover.
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

