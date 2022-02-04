Quiz: When is the next holiday in Ghana?
There are not less than 13 holidays in Ghana this year, 2022, and it is hard to keep the dates in mind.
What date is the next Farmers' Day?
Thursday, August 4
Friday December 2
What date is the next Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day?
Wednesday, September 21
Monday, March 7
What date is the next Founders Day?
May 1
Thursday, August 4
What date is the next Independence Day?
February 20
Monday, March 7
What date is the next Good Friday?
Friday, 15 April
Friday, April 22
What date is the next Labour Day?
Monday, May 2
Mon, 18 Apr
What date is the next Easter Monday?
Monday, April 11
Mon, 18 Apr
You don't seem to be a holiday lover.
It appears you have your events planned ahead of the holidays already. Good luck.
