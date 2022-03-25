Quiz: Which break up vibe will be used on you?
Your break up might be on the way. Take this quiz and lets find out which break up line you will be told.
Recommended articles
Tell us, why are you taking this quiz?
I am curious
I am having relationship problems
I don't even know
How old is your current relationship?
Less than a year
One to five
Above 5 years
On a scale of 100%, how strong is your love for each other?
10%
50%
99.9%
When do you think you’d be most tempted to cheat?
When I'm offered money
When I'm bored
When my partner travels
Your partner confesses that they cheated on you. What do you do?
Forgive
Cheat too as revenge
Break up
Who would you say is the toxic partner in your relationship?
Definitely me
My partner
Neither of us
This excuse OMG! You’ll soon be one of its endless victims. . Better prepare your heart ooh.
Share your score:
This is the worst one because it’ll leave a bit of hope in your heart. You’ll now be waiting until you see their wedding pictures on social media.
Share your score:
What they really mean is they're scared of being in a relationship with you, they just don’t want to hurt you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh