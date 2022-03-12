QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?
This quiz will tell how your fashion compares to other footballers…
Which of these would you wear for an awards gala?
Suit and tie
Kaftan
Jeans and T-shirt
If you were to dye your hair, which colour would it be?
Yellow
Red
Green
What is your opinion of males wearing earrings?
It's cool
It's nonsense
I don't like it
Which of these footballers is the most fashionable?
Paul Pogba
Karim Benzema
Olivier Giroud
Which of the following would you prefer?
Beard
Heariness
Baldness
If you could host one of these footballers in your home, who would it be?
Ronaldinho
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
Which of these would you rather win?
Ballon d'Or
World Cup
Champions League
Which accessory is a must-have for you?
Watch
Bracelet
Chain
If you were organizing a football gala, which artiste would perform at the event?
Sarkodie
Efya
Shatta Wale
You fashion sense is top motch!
Are you sure you love fashion? Hahana
We know this is not what you expected, but take it like that wai
