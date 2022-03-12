RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

This quiz will tell how your fashion compares to other footballers…

QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?
QUIZ: Which footballer are you similar to when it comes to fashion and style?
Recommended articles

Which of these would you wear for an awards gala?

Suit and tie
Kaftan
Jeans and T-shirt

If you were to dye your hair, which colour would it be?

Yellow
Red
Green

What is your opinion of males wearing earrings?

It's cool
It's nonsense
I don't like it

Which of these footballers is the most fashionable?

Paul Pogba
Karim Benzema
Olivier Giroud

Which of the following would you prefer?

Beard
Heariness
Baldness

If you could host one of these footballers in your home, who would it be?

Ronaldinho
Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi

Which of these would you rather win?

Ballon d'Or
World Cup
Champions League

Which accessory is a must-have for you?

Watch
Bracelet
Chain

If you were organizing a football gala, which artiste would perform at the event?

Sarkodie
Efya
Shatta Wale
Your score: Paul Pogba
You fashion sense is top motch!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: John Boye
Are you sure you love fashion? Hahana
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: John Mensah
We know this is not what you expected, but take it like that wai
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Only hardcore Sarkodie fans can score 10/10 in this quiz about the rapper

Sarkodie’s Tweet about Kumerica is 2021's most-liked Tweet in Ghana

Quiz: How financially literate are you?

Ghana cedi

Quiz: Decorate a house and we'll guess how many children you will have

House

Take this quiz and let's see if you'll fly commercial or private as President

Stock photo: Private jet