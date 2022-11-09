Quiz: Which Ghana Black Star players captained in FIFA World Cup tournaments
The Black Stars of Ghana are considered as one of the teams that has represented the African continent tremendously well at the FIFA World Cup.
Who captained Ghana at the 2006 World Cup?
John Mensah
Stephen Appiah
Asamoah Gyan
Stephen Appiah Next question
Which country hosted the 2006 World Cup?
Brazil
South Africa
Germany
Germany Next question
Who was the player to captain the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup?
John Paintsil
Stephen Appiah
John Mensah
John Mensah Next question
Who was the captain of the senior national team in Brazil 2014?
Asamoah Gyan
Michael Essien
Dede Ayew
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Who is known as the 'Rock of Gibraltar'?
John Mensah
Sulley Muntari
Michael Essien
John Mensah Next question
