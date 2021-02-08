  1. quizzes

Quiz: Which people in Ghana perform these cultural dances?

Andreas Kamasah
Tell your friends
It is good to remind ourselves of our cultural practices once in a while to avoid losing them completely to the foreign ones.

… is a dance performed by the Akan people of Ghana.

Agbadza
Kpanlogo
Adowa
Adowa Next question

An Ewe music and dance that evolved from the times of war is …

Adowa
Kpanlogo
Agbadza
Agbadza Next question

… is a Ghanaian and Togolese traditional dance performed by the Ewe people from the mid-Volta region of Ghana and Southern Togo including Kpalime and Lomé.

Bambaya
Borborbor
Gome
Borborbor Next question

…is a recreational dance and music form originating from the 1960s among urban youth in Accra

Kpanlogo
Borborbor
Adowa
Kpanlogo Next question

… is a dance performed by the Gas of the Greater Accra region of Ghana during the Homowo festival in August.

Kpanlogo
'Gome' dance
Azonto
'Gome' dance Next question

The … dance is performed by the people from the Northern part of Ghana.

Bambaya
Atrikui
Lorlornyo

Which people in Ghana perform the Patsa dance?

Fantis
Anlos
Ga-Adangbes
Ga-Adangbes Next question
Your score: Bad
You've not tried at all
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Good
That's an impressive performance
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Excellent!
If you didn't get the answers from google, then you're a shark
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh