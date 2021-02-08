Quiz: Which people in Ghana perform these cultural dances?
It is good to remind ourselves of our cultural practices once in a while to avoid losing them completely to the foreign ones.
… is a dance performed by the Akan people of Ghana.
Agbadza
Kpanlogo
Adowa
Adowa
An Ewe music and dance that evolved from the times of war is …
Adowa
Kpanlogo
Agbadza
Agbadza
… is a Ghanaian and Togolese traditional dance performed by the Ewe people from the mid-Volta region of Ghana and Southern Togo including Kpalime and Lomé.
Bambaya
Borborbor
Gome
Borborbor
…is a recreational dance and music form originating from the 1960s among urban youth in Accra
Kpanlogo
Borborbor
Adowa
Kpanlogo
… is a dance performed by the Gas of the Greater Accra region of Ghana during the Homowo festival in August.
Kpanlogo
'Gome' dance
Azonto
'Gome' dance
The … dance is performed by the people from the Northern part of Ghana.
Bambaya
Atrikui
Lorlornyo
Which people in Ghana perform the Patsa dance?
Fantis
Anlos
Ga-Adangbes
Ga-Adangbes
