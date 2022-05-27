RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Which political office should you hold?

Berlinda Entsie

You might be the next president or fighting Ghanaian MP. Take this quiz and lets find out.

Fighting MPs
What time do you wake up in the morning?

Before 6am
After 7am
No particular time

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

Reading
Sleeping
Spending time with family and friends

Which time of the day do you listen to radio?

Dawn and morning
Afternoon to evening
I don't even listen to radio

Have you voted in any Ghanaian election?

Hell no
Of course yes
I don't even have a voter's ID

What type of friend are you in the friend group?

The violent one
The quiet one
The fun one

How do you react when the president is about to address the nation.

I have to hear what he has to say
Unbothered
Let's give it a try

Choose your favourite food:

Fufu
Rice
Gob3 (Beans and gari)

Choose your actor/actress:

Yvonne Nelson
John Dumelo
Lydia Forson
Your score: You got President of Ghana!
Are you ready to carry the weight of the country on your shoulder? Get ready for a lot of work. It's not to be travelling in luxurious jets ooo.
Your score: You got Member of Parliament!
Your responsibility is to vote on bills and proposed laws, and represent the views of the people. Sometimes too you will be fighting. Smh
Your score: You got Assemblyman!
You will be sitting at durbars hoping for top officials to show up. But your job is not that bad. At least you will get ex-gratia.
