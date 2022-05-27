Quiz: Which political office should you hold?
You might be the next president or fighting Ghanaian MP. Take this quiz and lets find out.
What time do you wake up in the morning?
Before 6am
After 7am
No particular time
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Reading
Sleeping
Spending time with family and friends
Which time of the day do you listen to radio?
Dawn and morning
Afternoon to evening
I don't even listen to radio
Have you voted in any Ghanaian election?
Hell no
Of course yes
I don't even have a voter's ID
What type of friend are you in the friend group?
The violent one
The quiet one
The fun one
How do you react when the president is about to address the nation.
I have to hear what he has to say
Unbothered
Let's give it a try
Are you ready to carry the weight of the country on your shoulder? Get ready for a lot of work. It's not to be travelling in luxurious jets ooo.
Your responsibility is to vote on bills and proposed laws, and represent the views of the people. Sometimes too you will be fighting. Smh
You will be sitting at durbars hoping for top officials to show up. But your job is not that bad. At least you will get ex-gratia.
