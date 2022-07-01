RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Which song best describes your relationship status?

Berlinda Entsie

We have just six questions for you to answer and we will tell exactly your relationship status. Having doubts, try us!

Party
Party
Pick a music genre:

Dancehall
Gospel
Highlife

Pick a musician:

Kidi
Gyakie
Joe Mettle

Pick a hit 2022 song:

Camido - Sugar
Kelvin Boy - Down Flat
Black Sherif -Kweku The Traveller

Pick a Ghanaian music legend:

Daddy Lumba
Akosua Agyapong
Kojo Antwi

Pick a DJ:

DJ Switch
DJ Vyrusky
DJ Black

Pick a song that unlocks a memory:

Obuoba J A Adofo - Yaa Boatemaa
Kuami Eugene - Wish Me We
Lumba- Aben waha
Your score: You got 'Wendy Shay's - Survivor'
Why! why! why are you running? We know what you are doing! Those plenty excuses you give to your partner, we know. Should we say it?
Your score: You got 'Sarkodie - Mewu ft. Akwaboah'
Charley, the thing be say you are seriously single! But ego be, things will fall in place sooner than you can imagine.
Your score: You got 'KiDi - Enjoyment'
You're happily married. Maybe even with kids. We're proud of you. Keep the home going smoothly.
Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

