Quiz: Who are the pastors of these Ghanaian churches?
The church is one of the pillars of the Ghanaian society. It has birthed many famous pastors over the years.
International Central Gospel Church?
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
Pastor Mensa Otabil
Badu kobi
Pastor Mensa Otabil Next question
Glorious Word and Power Ministry
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah
Salifu Amoako
Mensah Otabil
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah Next question
Perez Chapel
Sam Korankye Ankrah
Badu Kobi
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare Next question
Lighthouse Chapel
Archbishop Duncan Williams
Dag Heward Mills
Kakra Baiden
Dag Heward Mills Next question
Anointed Palace Chapel
Bishop Obinim
Salifu Amoako
Reverend Obofour
Reverend Obofour Next question
Royal House Chapel
Sam Korankye Ankrah
Eastwood Anaba
Rev. Opambour
Sam Korankye Ankrah Next question
International God's Way Church
Reverend Ampiah Kwofie
Lawrence Tetteh
Prophet Daniel Obinim
Prophet Daniel Obinim Next question
Action Chapel International
Salifu Amoako
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams
Pastor Mensa Otabil
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Next question
Glorious Wave Church International
Rev. Badu Kobi
Rev. Opambour
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Rev. Badu Kobi Next question
Alive Chapel International
Mensa Otabil
Salifu Amoako
Kennedy Agyapong
Salifu Amoako Next question
