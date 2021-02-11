  1. quizzes

Quiz: Who are the pastors of these Ghanaian churches?

Evans Annang
The church is one of the pillars of the Ghanaian society. It has birthed many famous pastors over the years.

International Central Gospel Church?

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
Pastor Mensa Otabil
Badu kobi
Pastor Mensa Otabil Next question

Glorious Word and Power Ministry

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah
Salifu Amoako
Mensah Otabil
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah Next question

Perez Chapel

Sam Korankye Ankrah
Badu Kobi
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare
Bishop Charles Agyin Asare Next question

Lighthouse Chapel

Archbishop Duncan Williams
Dag Heward Mills
Kakra Baiden
Dag Heward Mills Next question

Anointed Palace Chapel

Bishop Obinim
Salifu Amoako
Reverend Obofour
Reverend Obofour Next question

Royal House Chapel

Sam Korankye Ankrah
Eastwood Anaba
Rev. Opambour
Sam Korankye Ankrah Next question

International God's Way Church

Reverend Ampiah Kwofie
Lawrence Tetteh
Prophet Daniel Obinim
Prophet Daniel Obinim Next question

Action Chapel International

Salifu Amoako
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams
Pastor Mensa Otabil
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams Next question

Glorious Wave Church International

Rev. Badu Kobi
Rev. Opambour
Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah
Rev. Badu Kobi Next question

Alive Chapel International

Mensa Otabil
Salifu Amoako
Kennedy Agyapong
Salifu Amoako Next question
Source: Pulse Ghana
