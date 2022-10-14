Quiz: Who’re the sponsors of Ghana Black Stars jerseys
From 1991 to date, different brands have been supplying the Ghana Black Stars kit. How well do you know them?
Between 1991 and 1992 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?
Erima
Adidas
Puma
Erima Next question
Between 1992 and 2000 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?
Puma
Adidas
Erima
Adidas Next question
Between 2000 and 2005 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?
Erima
Puma
Kappa
Kappa Next question
From 2005 till present who has been supplying the Black Stars jerseys?
Puma
Erima
Kappa
Puma Next question
