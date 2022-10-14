RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Who’re the sponsors of Ghana Black Stars jerseys

Andreas Kamasah

From 1991 to date, different brands have been supplying the Ghana Black Stars kit. How well do you know them?

Black Stars new jersey
Black Stars new jersey

Read Also

Between 1991 and 1992 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?

Erima
Adidas
Puma
Erima Next question

Between 1992 and 2000 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?

Puma
Adidas
Erima
Adidas Next question

Between 2000 and 2005 who supplied the Black Stars jerseys?

Erima
Puma
Kappa
Kappa Next question

From 2005 till present who has been supplying the Black Stars jerseys?

Puma
Erima
Kappa
Puma Next question
Your score: That's bad.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Congratulations! You've done well.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nana Agraadaa stuns in birthday photos

Quiz: What do you know about Nana Agradaa?

Milovan Rajevac, James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo

44 Black Stars coaches since 1958? Take this quiz to know more

Shatta Wale

Quiz: How well do you know Shatta Wale?

Black Sherif unveils the cover art for his forthcoming debut album

Quiz: What do you know about Black Sherif?