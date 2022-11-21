In this quiz, you'll see some of those leaders and how long they have been in power for.
Quiz: Who's the longest serving African leader
African leaders love power to the extent that some of them have used questionable means to cling to it for several decades and still counting.
Who’s president of Cameroon?
Nana Akufo-Addo
President Paul Biya
Emmanuel Macron
President Paul Biya Next question
How long has he been in power?
40 years
50 years
30 years
40 years Next question
Who’s Africa's 2nd longest-serving leader?
Mahamudu Buhari
Paul Biya
Faure Gnasingbe
Paul Biya Next question
Who’s Obiang Nguema Mbasogo?
President of Tanzania
President of Ghana
President of Equitorial Guinea
President of Equitorial Next question
How long has he been in power for?
100 years
43 years
20 years
43 years Next question
He is the longest sitting president. True/False
True
False
True Next question
Sassou Nguesso is the third longest sitting African president. True?False
True
False
True Next question
How long has he been in power?
72 years
53 years
38 years
38 years Next question
Which country’s president is he?
Republic of Congo
Ivory Coast
South Africa
Republic of Congo Next question
How long has Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni?
36 years
26 years
43 years
36 years Next question
You need to learn more about your continent and its politics
You can do better though
You're really on top of the African politics
