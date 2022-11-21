RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Who's the longest serving African leader

Andreas Kamasah

African leaders love power to the extent that some of them have used questionable means to cling to it for several decades and still counting.

Longest serving African leaders
Longest serving African leaders

In this quiz, you'll see some of those leaders and how long they have been in power for.

Who’s president of Cameroon?

Nana Akufo-Addo
President Paul Biya
Emmanuel Macron
President Paul Biya Next question

How long has he been in power?

40 years
50 years
30 years
40 years Next question

Who’s Africa's 2nd longest-serving leader?

Mahamudu Buhari
Paul Biya
Faure Gnasingbe
Paul Biya Next question

Who’s Obiang Nguema Mbasogo?

President of Tanzania
President of Ghana
President of Equitorial Guinea
President of Equitorial Next question

How long has he been in power for?

100 years
43 years
20 years
43 years Next question

He is the longest sitting president. True/False

True
False
True Next question

Sassou Nguesso is the third longest sitting African president. True?False

True
False
True Next question

How long has he been in power?

72 years
53 years
38 years
38 years Next question

Which country’s president is he?

Republic of Congo
Ivory Coast
South Africa
Republic of Congo Next question

How long has Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni?

36 years
26 years
43 years
36 years Next question
