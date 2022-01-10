RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Will Ghana win AFCON 2021?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It been long since the Black Stars of Ghana won the African Cup of Nations tournament. Take this quiz and let's find out if you believe the team can lift the trophy this year.

The Black Stars
The Black Stars
First of all, are you supporting Black Stars in this tournament?

Of course
Why should I?
Not entirely but it maybe

What's the feeling like?

Indifferent
My ovaries
What can come can come

How are you watching the matches?

At home
At the pub
Abeg shift

Choose your favourite Ghanaian player in the tournament:

Andre Dede Ayew
Thomas Partey
Jordan Ayew

How are you jubilating if Ghana wins AFCON?

It's party after party
I will just go to bed after, Covid is still around
More music and dancing
Your score: You got 'Most definitely
We love the way you think. For you, the win is happening whether rain or shine.
Your score: You got 'For the where?
Honestly, there isn't any hope in you. But who knows? Let's just hope for the better.
Your score: You got 'It's a 50-50 chance
At least you have a little hope even though there are some uncertainties. Ego be charley!
Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

