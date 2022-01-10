Quiz: Will Ghana win AFCON 2021?
It been long since the Black Stars of Ghana won the African Cup of Nations tournament. Take this quiz and let's find out if you believe the team can lift the trophy this year.
First of all, are you supporting Black Stars in this tournament?
Of course
Why should I?
Not entirely but it maybe
What's the feeling like?
Indifferent
My ovaries
What can come can come
How are you watching the matches?
At home
At the pub
Abeg shift
How are you jubilating if Ghana wins AFCON?
It's party after party
I will just go to bed after, Covid is still around
More music and dancing
We love the way you think. For you, the win is happening whether rain or shine.
Honestly, there isn't any hope in you. But who knows? Let's just hope for the better.
At least you have a little hope even though there are some uncertainties. Ego be charley!
