Quiz: You will get perfect score if you support GFA’s ‘Bring Back the Love’ campaign
This quiz will determine how well you have been supporting Kurt Okraku led Ghana Football Association's ‘Bring Back the Love’ campaign which is aimed at whipping up enthusiasm for Ghana football.
Who replaced Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars in 2020?
Maxwell Konadu
CK Akonnor
Sellas Tetteh
David Duncan
CK Akonnor Next question
Who is Deputy of Skipper of the Black Stars?
Thomas Partey
Kwadwo Asamoah
Jordan Ayew
Richard Ofori
Thomas Partey Next question
All the following clubs were part of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which was cancelled except?
Techiman City
Techiman Eleven Wonders
King Faisal
Great Olympics
Techiman City Next question
Who was the leading top scorer of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League before it was cancelled?
Yahaya Mohammed
Elvis Kyei Baffour
Victorien Adebayor
Shafiu Mumuni
Victorien Adebayor Next question
What is the percentage of the stadium capacity that can be filled when the Ghana Premier League returns from COVID-19 break?
15%
20%
50%
25%
25% Next question
Which two teams will be representing Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF inter club competitions?
Hearts and Kotoko
Kotoko and AshGold
Ashgold and Hearts
Aduana Stars and Ashgold
Kotoko and AshGold Next question
Share your score:
