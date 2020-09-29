Take these medical conditions quiz and you will know your health status
By answering the following questions you will obtain some lifestyle information and advice based on your answers.
What condition is caused by the deposition of salts of uric acid?
osteoporosis
gout
rheumatism
gout Next question
Which of these is not a form of colour blindness?
myopia
tritanopia
protanopia
myopia Next question
Which disease is detected by using the Schilling test?
diabetes mellitus
leukemia
pernicious anemia
pernicious anemia Next question
What is a more formal term for the disease called pinkeye?
conjunctivitis
exopthalmia
astigmatism
conjunctivitis Next question
What is eczema?
a type of seaweed
an inflammatory skin condition
a stomach disorder
an inflammatory skin condition Next question
Which fever is also called 'three-day fever'?
pappataci fever
hay fever
rat bite fever
pappataci fever Next question
If you become infested with worms, what kind of drug will you need?
antimalarial
antibiotic
anthelmintic
anthelmintic Next question
You need to visit the hospital often for medical check-up to know your health conditions if not you will be RIP.
After answering these questions, your health is in a very good condition but you need to exercise to keep fit and live long on earth.
