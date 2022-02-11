Take this quiz and know more about COVID-19, vaccination and your health
Take our quiz to see if you have got all the right information about COVID-19, vaccination, and how to look after your health.
How soon after getting your one or two doses of a COVID vaccine can you get your booster shot?
10 months
5 months
8 months
It depends
It depends
If you’ve had COVID-19, you don’t need to get vaccinated.
True
False
False
Side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are caused by:
The COVID-19 virus in the vaccine
Older people are simply more prone to side effects
An immune system response
An immune system response
How is COVID-19 passed on?
Through droplets that come from your mouth and nose when you cough or breathe out
In sexual fluids, including semen, vaginal fluids
By drinking unclean water
Through droplets that come from your mouth and nose when you cough or breathe out
What are the common symptoms of COVID-19?
A new and continuous cough
Fever
Tiredness
All of the above
All of the above
Can you always tell if someone has COVID-19?
No – not everyone with COVID-19 has symptoms
Yes – it will be obvious, a person with COVID-19 coughs a lot
Yes – you can tell just by where a person comes from, their race and ethnicity
No – not everyone with COVID-19 has symptoms
Can washing your hands protect you from COVID-19?
Yes – but only if you use a strong bleach
Yes – normal soap and water or hand sanitizer is enough
No – Washing your hands doesn’t stop COVID-19
Yes – normal soap and water or hand sanitizer is enough
