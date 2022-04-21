Take this quiz and know more about the presidential primaries of the NPP
The NPP presidential nomination race ahead of the 2024 election is heating up.
Who won the NPP presidential primaries in 1992?
Dr. Dsane Selby
J.A Kufuor
Albert Adu Boahen
Albert Adu Boahen Next question
How many delegates voted in the 1992 NPP congress?
1,998
2,995
1, 580
1,998 Next question
Who withdrew from the presidential primaries in 1992?
Peter Ala Adjetey
John Kwame Koduah
Dr. Safo-Adu
Peter Ala Adjetey Next question
Who won the 1996 presidential race of the NPP?
J.A Kufuor
Albert Adu-Boahen
J.H Mensah
J.A Kufuor Next question
How many votes did John Agyekum Kufuor get in the 1998 primaries?
1,2861
1,457
1,643
1,2861 Next question
How many votes did Nana Akufo-Addo get in the 1998 presidential primaries?
628
798
1,286
628 Next question
How many aspirants contested in the 2008 presidential primaries?
19
17
8
17 Next question
How many delegates voted in the 2008 race?
2,293
2,854
2,119
2,293 Next question
