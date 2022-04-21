RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and know more about the presidential primaries of the NPP

Kojo Emmanuel

The NPP presidential nomination race ahead of the 2024 election is heating up.

NPP flag
Who won the NPP presidential primaries in 1992?

Dr. Dsane Selby
J.A Kufuor
Albert Adu Boahen
Albert Adu Boahen Next question

How many delegates voted in the 1992 NPP congress?

1,998
2,995
1, 580
1,998 Next question

Who withdrew from the presidential primaries in 1992?

Peter Ala Adjetey
John Kwame Koduah
Dr. Safo-Adu
Peter Ala Adjetey Next question

Who won the 1996 presidential race of the NPP?

J.A Kufuor
Albert Adu-Boahen
J.H Mensah
J.A Kufuor Next question

How many votes did John Agyekum Kufuor get in the 1998 primaries?

1,2861
1,457
1,643
1,2861 Next question

How many votes did Nana Akufo-Addo get in the 1998 presidential primaries?

628
798
1,286
628 Next question

How many aspirants contested in the 2008 presidential primaries?

19
17
8
17 Next question

How many delegates voted in the 2008 race?

2,293
2,854
2,119
2,293 Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

