Take this quiz and know the Director-Generals of GES
The GES is responsible for the implementation of approved national pre-tertiary educational policies to ensure that all Ghanaian children are of school-going age.
Recommended articles
Who was the GES Director-General in 2015?
Jacob Kor
Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Clement Apaak
Jacob Kor Next question
How many members are in GES Council?
17
15
16
15 Next question
Alex Tettey-Enyo was the longest-serving GES Director-General from 1996 to
2002
1999
2000
2000 Next question
When was Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa appointed as the GES Director-General?
2016
2017
2020
2017 Next question
Who was the Director-General of the GES in 2007?
Bannerman-Mensah
Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Kwabena B. Tandoh
Bannerman-Mensah Next question
Alex Tettey-Enyo was the GES Director-General from 1996-2000
True
False
I don't know
True Next question
Who is the current Director-General of the GES?
Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Eric Nkansah
Lawyer Anthony Boateng
Dr. Eric Nkansah Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh