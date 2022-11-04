RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and know the Director-Generals of GES

Emmanuel Tornyi

The GES is responsible for the implementation of approved national pre-tertiary educational policies to ensure that all Ghanaian children are of school-going age.

Who was the GES Director-General in 2015?

Jacob Kor
Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Clement Apaak
Jacob Kor Next question

How many members are in GES Council?

17
15
16
15 Next question

Alex Tettey-Enyo was the longest-serving GES Director-General from 1996 to

2002
1999
2000
2000 Next question

When was Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa appointed as the GES Director-General?

2016
2017
2020
2017 Next question

Who was the Director-General of the GES in 2007?

Bannerman-Mensah
Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Kwabena B. Tandoh
Bannerman-Mensah Next question

Alex Tettey-Enyo was the GES Director-General from 1996-2000

True
False
I don't know
True Next question

Who is the current Director-General of the GES?

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
Dr. Eric Nkansah
Lawyer Anthony Boateng
Dr. Eric Nkansah Next question
