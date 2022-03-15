Do you know the Ministers who worked under Dr Kwame Nkrumah? Take this quiz and see
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was the first Prime Minister and first President of Ghana.
Who was the Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1958–1959?
Charles Arden-Clarke
Kojo Botsio
K.A Busia
Kojo Botsio Next question
Who was the Minister for Finance under Nkrumah?
Ebenezer Ako-Adjei
Krobo Edusei
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah Next question
Who was in charge at the Defence Ministry from 1958–1959?
Charles Arden-Clarke
Stephen Allen Dzirasa
Geoffrey Bing
Stephen Allen Dzirasa Next question
Who was the Volta Regional Minister from June 1959–June 1960?
Ferdinand Goka
Emmanuel Kobla Bensah
Kofi Baako
Ferdinand Goka Next question
Who was the Minister for Agriculture?
Boahene Yeboah-Afari
Nathaniel Azarco Welbeck
Krobo Edusei
Boahene Yeboah-Afari Next question
Who was the Attorney General of Ghana from March 1957–August 1957?
Geoffrey Bing
G. M. Paterson
J. H. Allassani
G. M. Paterson Next question
Who headed the Ministry of Trade from July 1, 1960–May 8, 1961?
Ferdinand Goka
Lawrence Rosario Abavana
Osei Owusu Afriyie
Ferdinand Goka Next question
