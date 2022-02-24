Take this quiz and know the number of times coup d'etat happened in Ghana
Coup d'etat happens when an elected president is unconstitutionally overthrown.
In which year did Rawlings carry out his coup?
1979
1966
1985
1979 Next question
Who did Rawlings overthrow in December 1981?
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Hilla Limann
K.A Busia
J..B Danquah
Dr. Hilla Limann Next question
What was his reason for the coup d'etat?
Corruption
Fame
Jealousy
I don't know
Corruption Next question
In which year did Rawlings carry his first coup d'etat?
1978
1981
1995
1992
1981 Next question
Who was the first President to be overthrown in Ghana?
Jerry John Rawlings
K.A Busia
J.B Danquah
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Next question
Ghana became a democratic country under the 4th Republic in what year?
1992
1982
2000
2008
1992 Next question
How many Presidents have Ghana elected under the 4th Republican constitution?
4
6
5
3
5 Next question
Ghana’s first coup happened in
1957
1996
1966
1959
1966 Next question
