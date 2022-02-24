RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Take this quiz and know the number of times coup d'etat happened in Ghana

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Coup d'etat happens when an elected president is unconstitutionally overthrown.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings during his military days
Former President Jerry John Rawlings during his military days
In which year did Rawlings carry out his coup?

1979
1966
1985
1979 Next question

Who did Rawlings overthrow in December 1981?

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Hilla Limann
K.A Busia
J..B Danquah
Dr. Hilla Limann Next question

What was his reason for the coup d'etat?

Corruption
Fame
Jealousy
I don't know
Corruption Next question

In which year did Rawlings carry his first coup d'etat?

1978
1981
1995
1992
1981 Next question

Who was the first President to be overthrown in Ghana?

Jerry John Rawlings
K.A Busia
J.B Danquah
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Next question

Ghana became a democratic country under the 4th Republic in what year?

1992
1982
2000
2008
1992 Next question

How many Presidents have Ghana elected under the 4th Republican constitution?

4
6
5
3
5 Next question

Ghana’s first coup happened in

1957
1996
1966
1959
1966 Next question
Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

