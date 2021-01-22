  1. quizzes

Take this quiz and let’s see how we can assist you survive January

Andreas Kamasah
Tell your friends
The month of January is made up of 31 days just as some others of the year but it appears to be the longest of all, depending on how you spent December.

Have you borrowed money from someone already to survive the rest of January?

Yes
No

Are you able to meet your personal financial needs without seeking external help?

No
Yes

Are you able to afford your cravings in this month as you used to do?

Yes
No

Do you have enough money to take you to the end of the month?

Yes
No

Will you survive if your January salary comes halfway into February?

No
Yes
Your score: Oh, sorry! You’re paying for failure to plan towards January while spending on Christmas and new year celebrations. Honestly, you’re not alone in this, we can only sympathise with you. Don’t repeat that mistake.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You probably made some sacrifices during the Christmas and new year celebrations last year, and you’re now reaping the fruit. Great job! Keep it up.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh