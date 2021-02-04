  1. quizzes

Take this quiz and let's see if you know your Finance Ministers from Nkrumah's regime till date

The Ministry of Finance is one of the central management agencies of the civil service of Ghana. However, the planning function was ceded to the National Development Planning Commission in view of Article 87 of the 1992 Constitution.

Who was the Finance Minister from 1954 – 1961 during Nkrumah's era?

John Bogolo Erzuah
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah
Kwadwo Baah Wiredu
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah Next question

Who was the Finance Minister from 2005 – 24 September 2008?

Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu
Yaw Osafo Marfo
Ken Ofiri-Atta
Kwadwo Baah-Wiredu Next question

Who was the Finance Minister from January 2009 – January 2013?

Seth Terkper
Kwabena Duffuor
Joseph Henry Mensah
Kwabena Duffuor Next question

Who served as the Finance Minister from 1982 to 1995?

Dr. George Benneh
Kwesi Botchwey
Richard Kwame Peprah
Kwesi Botchwey Next question

Anthony Akoto Osei was the Finance Minister from...

2007 – 2009
2006 – 2007
2000 – 2005
2007 – 2009 Next question

Seth Terkper served as the Minister for Finance from 2013 to 2017

True
False
I don't know
True Next question

Kwesi Amoako-Atta was the Finance Minister from 1964 - 1966

True
False
Maybe
I don't know because I was young
True Next question

Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Ministry of Finance?

Kwesi Botchwey
Kwabena Duffuor
Robert K. A. Gardiner
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah
Komla Agbeli Gbedemah Next question
Your score:
